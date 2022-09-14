  • Police officers patrol Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Tuesday ahead of the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe scheduled later this month. | KYODO
  • Jiji, Kyodo

The governors of Okinawa, Shizuoka and Nagano prefectures have announced their intentions not to attend the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, slated for Sept. 27.

“The public is very critical of (the state funeral) being held in a way that forces (people) to mourn,” Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki told reporters on Monday.

