  • A vaccine subcommittee discusses administering improved coronavirus shots targeting the omicron variant during a meeting at the health ministry on Wednesday. | KYODO
    A vaccine subcommittee discusses administering improved coronavirus shots targeting the omicron variant during a meeting at the health ministry on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The health ministry decided Wednesday to administer improved COVID-19 vaccines targeting the omicron variant from Tuesday.

The new vaccines will be initially offered to people age 60 or over for their fourth shots. In October and later, the scope of those eligible to receive the vaccines will be expanded to people age 12 or over who have been given at least two shots.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,