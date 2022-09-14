The health ministry decided Wednesday to administer improved COVID-19 vaccines targeting the omicron variant from Tuesday.
The new vaccines will be initially offered to people age 60 or over for their fourth shots. In October and later, the scope of those eligible to receive the vaccines will be expanded to people age 12 or over who have been given at least two shots.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.