  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is set to meet with G7 counterparts on the fringes of the U.N. assembly in New York later this month. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations are planning to hold talks later this month in New York on the fringes of the U.N. General Assembly to reaffirm their unity amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

The first foreign ministerial meeting of “Partners in the Blue Pacific,” a U.S.-led initiative aimed at stepping up engagement with Pacific island countries, is also under arrangement there, the sources said.

