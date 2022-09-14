Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will travel to the U.K. to attend Monday’s state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, but there are no plans for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to attend, a top government official said Wednesday.
The funeral is scheduled to be held at Westminster Abbey in central London following the 96 year-old monarch’s death at her summer home in Scotland on Sept. 8.
