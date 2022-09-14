  • Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during a ceremony in Tokyo on Monday | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during a ceremony in Tokyo on Monday | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will travel to the U.K. to attend Monday’s state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, but there are no plans for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to attend, a top government official said Wednesday.

The funeral is scheduled to be held at Westminster Abbey in central London following the 96 year-old monarch’s death at her summer home in Scotland on Sept. 8.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,