  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo confirmed 10,593 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down by 2,975 from a week before, while reporting 16 new deaths from the virus.

The seven-day average of new infections fell 21% to 8,960, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said.

