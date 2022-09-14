  • Japan's core machinery orders grew 5.3% in July from the previous month, possibly providing temporary relief for policymakers hoping for corporate investment to spur a domestic-led recovery. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s core machinery orders extended gains in July, raising hopes business growth spending may offset near-term headwinds from a global economic slowdown and a weaker yen, which has pushed up costs at home.

The surprise increase in core orders — a barometer of capital expenditure — could provide temporary relief for policymakers hoping for corporate investment to spur a domestic-led recovery in the world’s third-largest economy.

