  • Children prepare to go to school on the first day of the new semester, at their home on Nokdo island in Boryeong, South Korea, in March 2021. | REUTERS
    Children prepare to go to school on the first day of the new semester, at their home on Nokdo island in Boryeong, South Korea, in March 2021. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

South Koreans’ record-breaking reluctance to have babies is prompting renewed efforts to stave off a demographic crisis that threatens to weigh on the country’s economic growth and social welfare system.

The country set a fresh mark for the world’s lowest fertility rate last year, and separate projections indicate that the population will halve by the end of the century. Even Elon Musk has weighed in, portraying South Korea’s situation as “dire.”

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,