    South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol attends a NATO summit in Madrid on June 30. | REUTERS

Seoul – South Korea is considering a meeting between President Yoon Suk-yeol and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in New York on the fringes of an upcoming U.N. General Assembly, a high-ranking government official in Seoul has said.

Yoon has yet to hold official bilateral talks with Kishida since his presidential election win in March. There have been signs of a thaw in bilateral ties under the leadership of Yoon, who has called for a future-oriented approach to bilateral relations.

