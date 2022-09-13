Seoul – South Korea is considering a meeting between President Yoon Suk-yeol and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in New York on the fringes of an upcoming U.N. General Assembly, a high-ranking government official in Seoul has said.
Yoon has yet to hold official bilateral talks with Kishida since his presidential election win in March. There have been signs of a thaw in bilateral ties under the leadership of Yoon, who has called for a future-oriented approach to bilateral relations.
