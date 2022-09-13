  • Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara | KYODO
Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara attended an event linked to the Unification Church, but had not reported doing so to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s internal investigation, according to a statement made by Kihara on Monday.

In the statement, Kihara unveiled his participation in a panel discussion hosted by a Unification Church-affiliated organization in December 2016.

