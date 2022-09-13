Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi are planning to attend the U.N. General Assembly in New York this month, Japan’s top diplomat said Tuesday.
Hayashi told a news conference that the two want to show up to the annual event of the United Nations “if various circumstances allow,” although he stopped short of elaborating on the details, including when they would visit.
