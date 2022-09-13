  • Emperor Naruhito (left) and Empress Masako during a ceremony for the 75th founding anniversary of the Japan War-Bereaved Family Association at a hotel in Tokyo on Monday. The imperial couple will visit Utsunomiya in Tochigi Prefecture on Oct. 1 for the National Sports Festival. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • Jiji

Japanese Emperor Naruhito will visit Tochigi Prefecture on Oct. 1 to attend the opening ceremony of the National Sports Festival, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

Empress Masako is planning to accompany the emperor on the one-day trip if her health condition allows.

