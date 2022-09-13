  • Tokyo confirmed 8,855 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG
    Tokyo confirmed 8,855 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

  staff report, Jiji

Tokyo confirmed 8,855 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down by about 600 from a week before.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria fell by four from Monday to 28, while 20 deaths linked to the virus were reported on Tuesday.

