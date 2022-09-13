  • Jiji, Kyodo

The government is to end its services of a COVID-19 contact-tracing smartphone app, in line with the end of detailed reporting on all COVID-19 cases in the country, digital transformation minister Taro Kono said Tuesday.

The government will later announce a schedule to halt the functions of the COCOA app, as well as other details of the decision, the minister said.

