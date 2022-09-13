Fukuoka – Japanese shoppers are increasingly being given the opportunity to take reusable containers to buy food and other items by weight or volume to reduce the amount of plastic packaging they take home from the supermarket while cutting down on food waste.
Consumers in Japan are faced with an overwhelming amount of plastic packaging when shopping at supermarkets as compared to other countries, prompting certain companies and their loyal customers to make an environmentally-friendly change.
