    Elizaveta (left) and Anastasia Grigorievy, 18-year old twin sisters, speak during an interview in Pskov, Russia, on Aug. 19. | AFP-JIJI
Pskov, Russia – In the picture, Anastasaia and Elizaveta Grigoryeva’s father is faintly smiling, smartly dressed from head to toe in military uniform and holding a puppy to the camera.

It’s an image of their father no longer recognizable to the 18-year-old twin sisters — not since he left to fight in Ukraine some six months ago and returned a “broken man.”

