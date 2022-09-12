  • Toshiaki Endo (center), who chairs the General Council of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, addresses a meeting at the party's headquarters in Tokyo in August as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida looks on. | KYODO
Toshiaki Endo, who chairs the General Council of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has suggested in a recent interview there should be a debate over legislation aimed at restricting the activities of cults.

The LDP is seeking to end its ties with the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church.

