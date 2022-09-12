  • Elementary school students cover their heads and keep their bodies low during an emergency drill in the town of Okinoshima, Shimane Prefecture, in September 2017 in the wake of repeated missile launches by North Korea. | KYODO
Japan will resume evacuation drills for residents later this month to prepare for a possible ballistic missile attack, after a series of North Korean missile launches this year.

The drills will take place in 10 municipalities of eight prefectures including Hokkaido and Okinawa, after a break since June 2018.

