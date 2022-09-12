  • A woman takes a selfie on the observation deck of Roppongi Hills Mori Tower in Tokyo on Saturday. The capital logged 5,654 new COVID-19 cases Monday. | AFP-JIJI
    A woman takes a selfie on the observation deck of Roppongi Hills Mori Tower in Tokyo on Saturday. The capital logged 5,654 new COVID-19 cases Monday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Jiji, staff report

  • SHARE

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 5,654 new COVID-19 cases in the capital Monday, with the daily count falling by 1,642 from a week earlier.

Among infected people in Tokyo, 19 new deaths were reported the same day.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,