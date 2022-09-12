The health ministry has rejected without notice thousands of applicants for leftover so-called Abenomask cloth masks up for redistribution, drawing many inquiries and complaints, it was learned Monday.
The ministry excluded many applicants for reasons that were not announced when it solicited applications. In addition, it failed to inform rejected applicants of the exclusion or the reasons properly.
