  • The Bank of Japan is likely to end its pandemic-relief funding scheme this month as scheduled, turning its attention towards broader risks such as rising input costs. | BLOOMBERG
    The Bank of Japan is likely to end its pandemic-relief funding scheme this month as scheduled, turning its attention towards broader risks such as rising input costs. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

The Bank of Japan is expected to end as scheduled a pandemic-relief funding scheme this month and discuss adjustments to a policy guidance that flags the COVID-19 pandemic as the top economic risk, three sources familiar with its thinking say.

A final decision will be made at the BOJ’s policy meeting on Sept. 21 and 22, when the board will scrutinize data to ensure Japan’s persistently high coronavirus cases do not lead to a sharp drop in economic activity, the sources said.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,