    This satellite image shows Typhoon Muifa approaching Japan's southern islands. | KYODO

Typhoon Muifa approached Japan’s southern islands on Sunday, prompting officials to issue a warning for locals to seek shelter from the “violent waves and winds” before it made landfall.

According to the Meteorological Agency, Muifa is expected to maintain its strength and hit Ishigaki Island, Okinawa Prefecture, on Monday before heading north toward Shanghai and its surrounding areas.

