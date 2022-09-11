  • Crown Princess Kiko and Crown Prince Akishino chat at their residence in Tokyo ahead of the crown princess's birthday on Sunday. | IMPERIAL HOUSEHOLD AGENCY / VIA KYODO
    Crown Princess Kiko and Crown Prince Akishino chat at their residence in Tokyo ahead of the crown princess's birthday on Sunday. | IMPERIAL HOUSEHOLD AGENCY / VIA KYODO

  • Jiji

Crown Princess Kiko turned 56 on Sunday as she wished for the happiness of her eldest daughter, former Princess Mako, who married commoner Kei Komuro in October last year and now lives in New York.

“I sincerely hope that the two will join hands and live their new life peacefully,” the crown princess said in a statement answering questions from journalists ahead of her birthday.

