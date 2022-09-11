  • Tokyo reported 7,750 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo reported 7,750 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • staff report, Jiji

  • SHARE

Tokyo confirmed 7,750 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down by about 1,800 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 9,709.7, compared to 12,655.3 a week earlier.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,