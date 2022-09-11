Tokyo confirmed 7,750 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down by about 1,800 from a week before.
The seven-day average of new cases came to 9,709.7, compared to 12,655.3 a week earlier.
Tokyo confirmed 7,750 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down by about 1,800 from a week before.
The seven-day average of new cases came to 9,709.7, compared to 12,655.3 a week earlier.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.