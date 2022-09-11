  • The yen has recently fallen to 24-year lows against the U.S. dollar. | KYODO
The government must take steps as needed against excessive declines in the yen, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on Sunday, repeating authorities’ warnings about the currency’s slide to 24-year lows.

“As for excessive, one-sided currency moves, we will closely watch developments and must take steps as needed,” Kihara told a television program, when asked about the yen’s recent falls.

