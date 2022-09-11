The government must take steps as needed against excessive declines in the yen, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on Sunday, repeating authorities’ warnings about the currency’s slide to 24-year lows.
“As for excessive, one-sided currency moves, we will closely watch developments and must take steps as needed,” Kihara told a television program, when asked about the yen’s recent falls.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.