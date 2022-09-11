  • Damage caused by a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck near the coast of Papua New Guinea's northeastern city of Lae on Sunday Wawin National High School near the city of Lae following a 7.6-magnitude earthquake off Papua New Guinea's coast. | WANNAIKS GALLERY / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Damage caused by a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck near the coast of Papua New Guinea's northeastern city of Lae on Sunday Wawin National High School near the city of Lae following a 7.6-magnitude earthquake off Papua New Guinea's coast.

Port Moresby – A 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook Papua New Guinea Sunday, damaging buildings, triggering landslides and killing at least two people, with several more severely injured.

Residents in northern towns near the epicenter reported intense shaking mid-morning that cracked roads and sheared cladding off buildings.

