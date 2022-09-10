  • With the Artemis program, NASA wants to develop a sustainable human presence on the moon, with missions lasting several weeks — compared to just a few days for Apollo. | AFP-JIJI
    With the Artemis program, NASA wants to develop a sustainable human presence on the moon, with missions lasting several weeks — compared to just a few days for Apollo. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Washington – On Sept. 12, 1962, U.S. President John F. Kennedy informed the public of his plan to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade.

It was the height of the Cold War and America needed a big victory to demonstrate its space superiority after the Soviet Union had launched the first satellite and put the first man in orbit.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,