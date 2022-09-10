Timika, Indonesia – A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolted a coastal region of Papua in eastern Indonesia Saturday morning and was followed by two weaker aftershocks minutes later, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The first two quakes — the second a 5.8 magnitude tremor — hit at a relatively shallow depth of 15 kilometers, about 272 km from the town of Abepura, according to the USGS.
