    A solar power station in Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said Friday it aims to enforce a new system from April 2025 requiring home builders and developers to install solar panels on new buildings and houses. | REUTERS

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said Friday it aims to enforce a new system from April 2025 requiring home builders and developers to install solar panels on new buildings and houses.

The move could make Tokyo the first prefecture in Japan to require that solar panels be installed on all new houses, according to metropolitan government officials.

