Nara – A 27-year-old Ukrainian woman filed a lawsuit against a Tokyo-based firm on Friday, claiming that she fell into a state of depression due to harassment by a male superior when she worked for the company.
The Ukrainian woman demanded that Akagi Helicopter, an air freight company based in the capital’s Koto Ward, pay her some ¥5.5 million in the lawsuit, filed with the Nara District Court.
