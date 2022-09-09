  • A Ukrainian woman (center) heads to the Nara District Court on Friday to file a lawsuit against her former employer. | KYODO
Nara – A 27-year-old Ukrainian woman filed a lawsuit against a Tokyo-based firm on Friday, claiming that she fell into a state of depression due to harassment by a male superior when she worked for the company.

The Ukrainian woman demanded that Akagi Helicopter, an air freight company based in the capital’s Koto Ward, pay her some ¥5.5 million in the lawsuit, filed with the Nara District Court.

