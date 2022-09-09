  • Tokyo confirmed 9,240 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo confirmed 9,240 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Tokyo confirmed 9,240 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a decrease of 3,173 from a week earlier.

Twenty-nine new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the capital. The seven-day average of new cases fell 27.1% to 10,346.6. There were 32 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria, an increase of one from Thursday.

