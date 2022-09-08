  • Schoolchildren visit a shelter during an evacuation drill on their first day of school in Bucha, Ukraine, on Sept. 1. | REUTERS
    Schoolchildren visit a shelter during an evacuation drill on their first day of school in Bucha, Ukraine, on Sept. 1. | REUTERS

The United Nations said Wednesday there are credible accusations that Moscow’s forces have removed children from Ukraine to Russia for adoption as part of larger-scale forced relocations and deportations.

“There have been credible allegations of forced transfers of unaccompanied children to Russian occupied territory, or to the Russian Federation itself,” Ilze Brands Kehris, the assistant U.N. secretary-general for human rights, told the Security Council.

