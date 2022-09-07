  • The Apple Watch Ultra during an event at Apple Park campus. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Over the past decade, September has been the month when Apple revealed its latest iPhone. The company served up swaggering advances in technology, year after year, that propelled its business as Apple became the world’s most valuable company.

But as the marquee device has grown older and its improvements have gotten more incremental, the tech giant has shifted its focus to younger products with more runway for innovation: the Apple Watch and AirPods.

