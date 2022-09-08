  • Rescue workers evacuate quake-affected residents at the site of a landslide near Moxi town, following a 6.6-magnitude earthquake in the Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in China, on Tuesday. | CHINA DAILY / VIA REUTERS
    Rescue workers evacuate quake-affected residents at the site of a landslide near Moxi town, following a 6.6-magnitude earthquake in the Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in China, on Tuesday. | CHINA DAILY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

The death toll from a strong earthquake that struck southwest China rose to 82, state media reported Thursday, as rain and possible mudslides threatened the search for dozens of missing people.

The magnitude 6.6 quake hit about 43 kilometers (26 miles) southeast of the city of Kangding in Sichuan province at a depth of 10 km on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, forcing thousands to be resettled into temporary camps.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,