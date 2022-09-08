The death toll from a strong earthquake that struck southwest China rose to 82, state media reported Thursday, as rain and possible mudslides threatened the search for dozens of missing people.
The magnitude 6.6 quake hit about 43 kilometers (26 miles) southeast of the city of Kangding in Sichuan province at a depth of 10 km on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, forcing thousands to be resettled into temporary camps.
