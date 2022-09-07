  • The United States is likely to start recommending COVID-19 vaccines annually as new boosters designed to fight currently circulating variants of the coronavirus roll out. | REUTERS
WASHINGTON – The United States is likely to start recommending COVID-19 vaccines annually, health officials said on Tuesday, as new boosters designed to fight currently circulating variants of the coronavirus roll out.

By the end of this week, 90% of Americans will live within 5 miles (8 km) of sites carrying updated vaccines, U.S. health secretary Xavier Becerra said at a White House briefing.

