  • Former female Self-Defense Forces member Rina Gonoi (left) submits a petition with over 10,000 online signatures to the Defense Ministry on Aug. 31 requesting that the ministry launch an investigation after claiming she was sexually assaulted during training for the Ground Self-Defense Force last year. | KYODO
Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and Defense Ministry will undergo a comprehensive harassment investigation, the ministry said Tuesday, in a rare move taken by its chief after an allegation by a former female SDF member of sexual assault by colleagues.

The investigation of various kinds of harassment by a defense watchdog was ordered by Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada about a week after Rina Gonoi, 22, submitted a petition of over 100,000 signatures to the ministry on Aug. 31, demanding a thorough independent probe into the case that occurred while she was a member of the Ground Self-Defense Force in August 2021.

