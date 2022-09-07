Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and Defense Ministry will undergo a comprehensive harassment investigation, the ministry said Tuesday, in a rare move taken by its chief after an allegation by a former female SDF member of sexual assault by colleagues.
The investigation of various kinds of harassment by a defense watchdog was ordered by Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada about a week after Rina Gonoi, 22, submitted a petition of over 100,000 signatures to the ministry on Aug. 31, demanding a thorough independent probe into the case that occurred while she was a member of the Ground Self-Defense Force in August 2021.
