  • People opposing the revision of Japan's immigration control and refugee recognition law march in Tokyo in May 2021. Many held up photos of Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali, a Sri Lankan woman who died in March while being held at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau | KYODO
    People opposing the revision of Japan's immigration control and refugee recognition law march in Tokyo in May 2021. Many held up photos of Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali, a Sri Lankan woman who died in March while being held at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The government has decided to forgo resubmitting a controversial bill revising immigration rules at an extraordinary parliamentary session expected to be convened in this fall, an official with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.

The bill aimed at amending the immigration law was withdrawn from last year’s ordinary Diet session amid backlash over Japanese measures on people applying for refugee status and the government’s response to 33-year-old Sri Lankan Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali’s death in a Nagoya detention facility in 2021.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,