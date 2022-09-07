The government has decided to forgo resubmitting a controversial bill revising immigration rules at an extraordinary parliamentary session expected to be convened in this fall, an official with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.
The bill aimed at amending the immigration law was withdrawn from last year’s ordinary Diet session amid backlash over Japanese measures on people applying for refugee status and the government’s response to 33-year-old Sri Lankan Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali’s death in a Nagoya detention facility in 2021.
