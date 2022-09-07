  • Kyodo, Jiji

  • SHARE

The immigration agency stripped a Japanese language school of its certification Wednesday after it found a staff member physically restrained a male Vietnamese student last October.

The staff member at the Nishinihon International Education Institute in the city of Fukuoka was found to have restrained the student for several hours by connecting his belt to the employee’s belt with a chain and padlock, according to the Immigration Services Agency.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,