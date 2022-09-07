  • People line up to enter a smoking space outside Shinbashi Station in Tokyo on Monday. Tokyo reported 13,568 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down by 1,860 from a week before. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo reported 13,568 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down by 1,860 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

In the capital, 29 fatalities were newly confirmed among COVID-19 patients, while the seven-day average of new cases fell 30.4% to 11,344.3. The number of severely ill patients dropped by three from Tuesday to 29.

