  • A woman observes a minute of silence for human rights in Iran in front of the Iranian Embassy in Madrid in 2009. The demonstrators demanded that the Iranian government respect homosexuals and human rights in general. | REUTERS
    A woman observes a minute of silence for human rights in Iran in front of the Iranian Embassy in Madrid in 2009. The demonstrators demanded that the Iranian government respect homosexuals and human rights in general. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Paris – A court in Iran has sentenced to death two gay rights activists on charges of promoting homosexuality, campaigners said Monday, urging pressure from the international community to stop the implementation of the verdicts.

The two women, Zahra Sedighi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Chubdar, 24, were sentenced to death by the court in the northwestern town of Urmia, the Hengaw Kurdish rights organization said.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,