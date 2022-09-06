  • Tetiana Yatsenko (left) at work in a Juntendo University laboratory | BEATE HEISSIG
    Tetiana Yatsenko (left) at work in a Juntendo University laboratory | BEATE HEISSIG
Although Ukrainian biochemist Tetiana Yatsenko began her two-year stay as a postgraduate researcher at Tokyo’s Juntendo University in March, the first two months were almost entirely occupied by her efforts to help others arrive safely in Japan from her homeland, which has now endured over six months of war since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.

Alongside her research supervisor Beate Heissig, specially appointed associate professor of medical science at Juntendo, Yatsenko played a key role in helping the university set up and organize a fellowship for Ukrainian medical professionals, students and researchers as part of Juntendo University Hospital’s Clinical Observership Program.

