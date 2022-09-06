Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the Japanese imperial throne, turned 16 on Tuesday after starting high school this spring.
The son of Crown Prince Akishino graduated from Ochanomizu University Junior High School in March and entered a high school attached to the University of Tsukuba, also in Tokyo, the following month.
