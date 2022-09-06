  • U.S. President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Monday, after participating in Labor Day events in Milwaukee and Pittsburgh. | AFP-JIJI
    U.S. President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Monday, after participating in Labor Day events in Milwaukee and Pittsburgh. | AFP-JIJI

  Jiji

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering holding talks with U.S. President Joe Biden in New York later this month on the sidelines of a U.N. General Assembly meeting, government officials said.

The envisaged talks would be the first bilateral summit between the two leaders since they held a brief meeting in Germany in June during a Group of Seven summit, the officials said Monday.

