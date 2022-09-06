Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering holding talks with U.S. President Joe Biden in New York later this month on the sidelines of a U.N. General Assembly meeting, government officials said.
The envisaged talks would be the first bilateral summit between the two leaders since they held a brief meeting in Germany in June during a Group of Seven summit, the officials said Monday.
