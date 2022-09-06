  • A group of former residents and their relatives pray in front of a tomb on Etorofu Island in July 2019. | KYODO
    A group of former residents and their relatives pray in front of a tomb on Etorofu Island in July 2019. | KYODO

  Kyodo

Russia said Tuesday it has scrapped an agreement with Japan to allow former Japanese residents to visit Russian-held, Japan-claimed islands off Hokkaido without visas.

The announcement came as tensions mount between the two countries over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

