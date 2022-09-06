  • Tokyo confirmed 9,486 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • staff report, Jiji

Tokyo confirmed 9,486 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down by about 4,700 from a week before, as the nation continues to see a downtrend in new infections.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 11,610.0, compared to 17,722.1 a week earlier.

