The government said Tuesday it will allocate an additional ¥1.4 billion ($9.97 million) for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to cover costs for security and the welcoming of foreign dignitaries.

Late last month, the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said it would pay ¥249 million of taxpayers’ money for the Sept. 27 funeral.

