Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency on Tuesday ordered Kirin Beverage to take action to prevent any recurrence of deceptive packaging for its juice product.
Although the Kirin Holdings unit labeled a Tropicana melon taste juice product as 100% melon, it contained only 2% melon juice, while the remaining 98% was grape, apple and banana juice, the agency said, adding that this amounts to violation of the law against misleading representations.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.