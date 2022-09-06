  • Kirin Beverage was ordered by Japan's Consumer Affairs Agency on Tuesday to take action to prevent any recurrence of deceptive packaging for its juice product. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency on Tuesday ordered Kirin Beverage to take action to prevent any recurrence of deceptive packaging for its juice product.

Although the Kirin Holdings unit labeled a Tropicana melon taste juice product as 100% melon, it contained only 2% melon juice, while the remaining 98% was grape, apple and banana juice, the agency said, adding that this amounts to violation of the law against misleading representations.

