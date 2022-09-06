Amazon.com, which is struggling to quell workplace movements from the U.S. to Europe, faces a growing union effort in Asia’s second largest economy.
A group of 15 subcontracted drivers in the city of Nagasaki is protesting the long hours and excessive number of deliveries in the absence of overtime pay. They blamed Amazon’s vaunted artificial intelligence algorithms for exacerbating their plight, by setting impossible deadlines and routes. The group formed a union this week and joined drivers in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, who organized in June.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.