Tokyo confirmed 7,296 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a decrease of 2,584 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.
There were 31 newly confirmed deaths in the capital due to COVID-19. The seven-day average of new cases dropped 34.7% to 12,286.1. There were 33 patients with severe symptoms, decreasing by two from Sunday.
