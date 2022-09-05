  • People visit Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo on Sunday. Tokyo confirmed 7,296 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a decrease of 2,584 from a week before. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, Kyodo, staff report

Tokyo confirmed 7,296 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a decrease of 2,584 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

There were 31 newly confirmed deaths in the capital due to COVID-19. The seven-day average of new cases dropped 34.7% to 12,286.1. There were 33 patients with severe symptoms, decreasing by two from Sunday.

