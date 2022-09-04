Tokyo/Niigata – A Japanese government panel tasked with tackling rising prices and wage issues will meet on Friday and consider additional policy measures that should be taken, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters in Niigata Prefecture, Kishida said the government should consider reviewing and raising subsidies for regional revitalization so they can be used to respond effectively to surging prices.
