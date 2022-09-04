Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering attending a business event to be held on the 50th anniversary of the normalization of ties between Japan and China late this month, in an apparent effort to foster momentum for a summit by the two neighbors, sources said Sunday.
The Japan Business Federation, the country’s most powerful business lobby better known as Keidanren, and groups dedicated to promoting Japan-China friendship will organize the event on Sept. 29 at a Tokyo hotel.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.