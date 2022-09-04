  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may attend Keidanren's event to be held on the 50th anniversary of the normalization of ties between Japan and China later this month. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may attend Keidanren's event to be held on the 50th anniversary of the normalization of ties between Japan and China later this month.

  • Kyodo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering attending a business event to be held on the 50th anniversary of the normalization of ties between Japan and China late this month, in an apparent effort to foster momentum for a summit by the two neighbors, sources said Sunday.

The Japan Business Federation, the country’s most powerful business lobby better known as Keidanren, and groups dedicated to promoting Japan-China friendship will organize the event on Sept. 29 at a Tokyo hotel.

